Mega offer sees Man Utd jump to front of queue to land Ajax beast

Manchester United have reportedly submitted what can only be described as a ludicrous offer to Matthijs de Ligt in an effort to win the race for the €70m Ajax defender.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of European football’s most-sought after defenders after an incredible season with the Dutch champions.

The player is widely believed to be hoping to join Barcelona, who his Ajax teammate Frenkie De Jong is also due to sign for this summer.

But with Barca struggling to agree terms for De Ligt, thanks in no small part to his agent Mino Raiola trying to engineer him a bigger package elsewhere, United have now submitted an incredible offer to lure the teenager to Old Trafford.

According to Sport, United have offered De Ligt an incredible €14m a year deal over a five-year contract – a salary that would equate to £235,000 a week – and more than double what Barcelona had been willing to pay.

Furthermore, it’s suggested United have topped Barcelona’s offer of €65m to Ajax by a further €5m in an effort to convince Ajax to do business with United first and foremost; the argument being that United see the player as someone who will only get better and the man they want to build their side around – potentially for the next decade.

Sport also believes the offer puts United firmly at the front of the queue to sign De Ligt – quite the turnaround given the player was reported to have scoffed at the Red Devils’ approach earlier this year.

