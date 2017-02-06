Memphis Depay gets Lyon coach’s support after ‘2/10 rating’

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has leapt to the defence of January signing Memphis Depay after the French media slammed his early performances for his new club.

Memphis made a £16million transfer, which could rise to in excess of £21million, to Ligue 1 side Lyon in mid-January to end a disappointing 18-month spell with Manchster United.

But his early displays for his new side have failed to have the desired effect, with L’Equipe awarding the player a score of 2/10 for his performance as Lyon were beaten 2-0 at St Etienne in the Rhône derby.

But Genesio insists his January signing will come good and put his ineffective display down to rustiness.

“Memphis has not played for some time. He is full of quality, he is a player in whom I have complete confidence,” he said.

“It is simply necessary that he regains rhythm, a physical level that allows him to express his qualities. There is no concern about that.

“On our return from OM, I heard he was disappointing. Yet I saw he was involved on goal, he made a pass that could have been decisive for Tolisso and creates an opportunity that could have brought the score to 2-2. You can see the glass half full or half empty.”

Impressive first Rhône derby for Memphis Depay. L’Equipe awards him 2/10, making him (in their eyes) the joint-worst player on the pitch. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 6, 2017

The Holland winger left Old Trafford after failing to win Jose Mourinho’s approval, but despite his lack of game time at Old Trafford, the player had warm praise for the United manager when questioned recently.

In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn’t all that easy,” said Memphis told OL TV. “I needed to play. But we didn’t have a bad relationship.

“I’m known because I score goals and provide assists. But I also know the leading scorer here, Alexandre Lacazette. We have a good understanding, his movement is very good.

“I feel very good, in top form. My first week was good, training went very well, and little by little I’m getting back into the rhythm. Now I think I’m ready to start a game as of the next match. I’m training hard, my fitness is good. I think I can push for a starting place for the next game.”