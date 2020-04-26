Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has told Virgil van Dijk why he should have joined the Reds in the form of a rap.

Depay has stated he wished that the defender joined United from Southampton instead of moving to Liverpool back in January 2018.

Van Dijk has excelled since his arrival at Anfield, playing a key part in the club’s Champions League success last season while the Reds also sit on the brink of Premier League glory.

United, meanwhile, have struggled to maintain the consistency that was the hallmark of the Sir Alex Ferguson era and still appear to be some way off competing for the title again.

Signing Van Dijk could have certainly changed their fortunes, and Depay issued his message on social media, via the Manchester Evening News, to his fellow Holland international.

In a rap video posted on Instagram, the Lyon winger praised his compatriot with a flattering verse in which he revealed his dream of Van Dijk playing for United instead of Liverpool.

“It is on,” began Depay in Dutch.

“Captain of the nation, What move will he make? And I didn’t forget, The days in the rain. He is a leader, woah. He is the boss on the field,

“He comes in with corners. Header, With great force, woah. He doesn’t take anything from anyone, just money. Van Dijk, he is everyone’s Dutch hero. Van Dijk, watch out, he strikes.

“You know, we don’t lie, Dutchman, he is fly. Van Dijk, man. I wish you signed man, not for Liverpool, but for Man United.”

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard has compared “selfless” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Henderson has emerged as a key man for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Reds winning 21 and drawing one of the 22 Premier League games he has started this season.

The England midfielder was one of the favourites to be named Player of the Year before the league’s suspension, while he has also been at the forefront of the player reaction to the current global pandemic.

Henderson has been praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether movement, which Gerrard sees as typical of his former teammate. Read more…