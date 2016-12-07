Memphis & Schneiderlin out of Man Utd’s latest EL squad

Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin have both been left out of Manchester United’s Europa League squad to face Zorya Luhansk, with Michael Carrick, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian also not included.

The omission of both Dutch winger Depay and France midfielder Schneiderlin is seen as an indicator of just how far their stock at Manchester United has fallen under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Both have been strongly linked with departures from the club next summer.

United are looking to extend their Europa League campaign into the spring, which they will do if they draw their final Group A game in Odessa on Thursday.

If Feyenoord fail to win against Fenerbahce, then United would even progress with defeat in Ukraine, where their 19-man squad arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

Wayne Rooney, suspended domestically for Sunday’s defeat at Everton, is part of the travelling squad, so too defender Eric Bailly as he steps up his return from injury.

Carrick, Valencia and Darmian all started at Goodison Park but have remained in the north west, while Depay and Schneiderlin have been overlooked by Mourinho.

Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw remain unavailable through injury, while Bastian Schweinsteiger was not registered for the Europa League.

Man Utd squad: De Gea, Romero, Johnstone, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Young, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Rooney, Ibrahimovic.