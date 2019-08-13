Mendes hands Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes a transfer guarantee

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has promised Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes a transfer by next year “at the latest”, according to reports on Tuesday.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive 2018-19 campaign, and he was heavily linked with moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, with the Premier League transfer window now shut and Fernandes still at Sporting, the door has been left open for other clubs to make their move.

Reports in Italy over the last week have suggested Fernandes could be destined for a switch to AC Milan, but that appeared entirely dependent on the club offloading Spanish winger Suso in order to free up funds.

Furthermore, both A Bola and O Jogo earlier on Tuesday credited the Rossoneri with interest in the 24-year-old, suggesting a swap deal involving out-of-favour striker Andre Silva had been offered instead.

However, with the possibility growing that Fernandes may yet stay at Sporting Lisbon for the 2019/20 season, the Manchester Evening News reports that his agent Mendes has moved to reassure the player that he will get him the transfer he craves by a ‘guaranteed next year at the latest’.

Fernandes’ actual agent is Miguel Pinho, but he was ‘so out of his depth in fielding enquiries for his client’ that intermediaries were brought in to help.

They subsequently went to the Portuguese club to find out his asking price, and in the mean time Mendes has promised the player – currently rated at the €70m mark by Sporting – a move by next year at the latest.

