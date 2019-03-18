Mendes looking to push LaLiga flop to Man Utd for €60m

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly trying to get Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes a move to Manchester United this summer.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim United are interested in Guedes and willing to pay as much as €60m for him, despite his unconvincing recent form.

Mendes is looking to move the 22-year-old on the summer as he looks to re-ignite his career after an unconvincing last few years, although the departure of Jose Mourinho has blatantly weakened Mendes’ links at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international’s big-money move from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain in January 2017 did not work out for Guedes and he spent just nine months there before being loaned to Valencia in the September.

He then made the move permanent last summer but he has struggled again in LaLiga this season, scoring just two goals and creating one assist in 23 games in all competitions.

The report suggests Man Utd are his main suitors with Real Madrid and Barcelona unconvinced by the player’s performances in LaLiga.

The Valencia star was believed to be on Mourinho’s list of targets and in December their hopes of luring him to Old Trafford appeared to have been lifted by claims in Spain that he had fallen out with his coach Marcelino.

TV station Movistar picked up on a heated discussion between the two during a match at Real Madrid, which Los Blancos won 2-0.

The cameras picked up on the Valencia coach calling over the Portuguese forward over towards him, before stating “there have been 27 minutes, and you have not yet done anything”. Suffice to say, the Guedes reacted unfavourably to his manager’s words.

Last summer both United and Arsenal were tracking the player, according to radio station RadioEsport Valencia.

