Mendes releases shock statement discussing Mourinho’s Man Utd future

Jose Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes has released a surprise statement about his client’s future at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has been in the news again this week after reportedly calling Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ in the dressing room in the aftermath of last weekend’s 2-2 comeback draw with Southampton.

That result left the Red Devils in eighth position in the Premier League table, a massive eight points off the Champions League places with Arsenal, who they play on Wednesday evening, currently occupying fourth spot.

However, Mendes insists Mourinho will be staying at United and the club are “very happy” with his work.

“There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him.

“He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.”