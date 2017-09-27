Mendy blasts premature injury talk with comical tweet to journalist

Benjamin Mendy has dismissed claims he faces several months on the injury sidelines after taking a pop at a journalist who reported the story.

Duncan Castles, who covers City and Manchester United for the Sunday Times and Daily Record, tweeted earlier on Wednesday that City’s £52million summer signing from Monaco has suffered an ACL injury in his knee and faces a long period on the sidelines.

Concern with Benjamin Mendy is that Man City's sole specialist left back has ruptured an ACL. If so possible 9 months rehab process. #MCFC — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 27, 2017

However, the French full-back, who has earned himself a bit of reputation for his wise-cracking responses and amusing banter on social media, was quick to respond to the rumours, suggesting Castles was uninformed and that he is yet to undergo any medical tests.

Your bio says journalist so why you speak like graduated doctor ? no one has test to see if ruptured ACL or not, even I dont know lol 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/6jMVtELpB6 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 27, 2017

Mendy was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium after being hurt in a tackle on Andros Townsend.

The player will now travel to Barcelona to see a specialist and ascertain the extent of the injury.

Discussing the player, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “The day after tomorrow he is travelling to Barcelona, we are going to see finally what the injury is.

“Our first impression will be a little bit long out of the pitch. But wait until Thursday. By then I am pretty sure it will be longer than we expect, than we would like.”

City spent £52million on Mendy this summer and he started his City career impressively, winning all five of the matches he has featured in and conceding just one goal.

Guardiola said it was a blow to the team not to have him for the next few months. “Very frustrating for him, first as a person,” Guardiola said.

“As happened last year with Ilkay Gundogan, I feel really sad for him. For the way we want to play, we will lose a lot. Obviously he’s a unique player, for the joy he gives in and out the pitch, it’s going to be a major setback.”

City teammate Ilkay Gundogan also seemed to suggest the City squad were fearing the worst.

Gundogan has only just returned to action himself after spending nine months on the sidelines following knee surgery, so he can sympathise.

The German said: “I think our task now is just to support him and just to be there if he needs something from us. I know how difficult these kinds of situations are.

“There’s not really much to talk about at the moment but we wish him a very speedy recovery and we support him in every way.”