Paul Merson compared Chelsea’s cruising to a win over Tottenham to a victory over an Under-10s team, following their 3-0 triumph.

Spurs started Sunday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium well, but Chelsea dug in. Furthermore, visiting manager Thomas Tuchel’s introduction of N’Golo Kante in the second half changed the game.

Chelsea went on to score all three goals after the break, with centre-backs Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger netting.

Rudiger’s strike came deep into stoppage time, but the Blues looked settled after Kante’s deflected strike to make it 2-0.

Spurs have now not won in three games in all competitions. What’s more, they have not scored any goals and conceded six in their two Premier League games in that run.

Ahead of Sunday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, Merson said that the Gunners – who have now won 1-0 twice on the run after three successive defeats – will not lose the match.

“I think it’s a big game next weekend against Tottenham. It’s always a big game anyway, but I think it becomes even bigger,” the pundit told talkSPORT (September 20, 9.55am).

“I did a thing with Jamie [O’Hara] a couple of weeks ago about the Arsenal, Tottenham game and he absolutely rinsed me.

“I said even then when Arsenal had lost three games and Tottenham had won all three… there’s no way Arsenal will lose this football match, I don’t see Arsenal losing the game.

“There’s a lot of pressure now on Tottenham. The game yesterday at the end was a bit like watching an Under-10s team playing against a man’s team. It was shocking.”

Merson then added that Harry Kane needs to move on for the benefit of his career. The England captain tried – and failed – to get a move to Manchester City this summer and has yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Kane must seek Tottenham exit

“If you’re Harry Kane, you’re standing up front and thinking, ‘Should I really have pushed a little bit harder?’ He’s done an unbelievable job for Tottenham, he needed to move on,” the pundit said.

“He’s got to think of his future, this lad deserves to win trophies, he’s a phenomenal footballer.

“For me, he’s the best centre-forward in the league by a distance. Man City need to get him, maybe even if it comes down to January, he needs to move on for his career.”

Kane turned 28 in July, but the fact that he had three years on his contract put Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in a strong negotiating position over his star man.

