Merson explains why major star might be finished at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil is finished at Arsenal unless he brings about a sudden improvement in his attitude, according to Paul Merson.

The Gunners continued their recent run of good results with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, with Ozil once again left out of the side.

The Germany international has been limited to just seven minutes of action since September 9 and Merson thinks Arsenal’s upturn in fortunes is no coincidence.

Asked if he feels Ozil will struggle to find a way back into Wenger’s first-team, Merson told talkSPORT: “Yeah, I do.

“You look at any world class player in the world we’ve seen over the last 15 or 20 years – you know one thing they do? They work hard.

“They’ve got the class, they’ve got the skill, they’ve got everything, but they work hard at the same time – that’s what makes them world class.

“Ozil doesn’t do that part of the game, and if you don’t do that you can’t play in this day and age.

“I’ve seen Zinedine Zidane and he worked hard. I played against David Beckham enough times at Man United and you couldn’t believe how hard he worked up and down the right wing – it was scary.

“These players worked hard for the team. The penny has got to drop with Ozil, you can’t just play when you’re on the ball.

“And to be fair to Arsene, he’s taken him out of the team and they’ve reaped the rewards in the end.”