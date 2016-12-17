Merson hits out at Mesut Ozil’s efforts for Arsenal

The part Mesut Ozil played in Everton’s winning goal against Arsenal on Tuesday has been branded ‘not good enough’ by Paul Merson.

The Gunners went down 2-1 at Goodison Park, a result which leaves them third in the Premier League and six points behind leaders Chelsea going into Saturday’s fixtures, and Merson feels Ozil could have done more to prevent Ashley Williams heading in from a corner late on.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “He [Ozil] was cowering as the ball came in and he literally ran away from it.

“That’s not good enough. That doesn’t win you league titles. He doesn’t even need to win it. Just a little nudge could have been enough to put Ashley Williams off but he gave up.

“Arsenal can’t afford to do that.”

Arsene Wenger’s side travel to Manchester City on Sunday and they’ll again be without defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a hamstring injury.

“They are really going to miss Shkodran Mustafi. He hasn’t lost a game since he’s been there,” said Merson.

“But if Arsenal lose this game they could suddenly be a long way behind Chelsea and playing catch-up again.”