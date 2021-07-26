Paul Merson has advised Nuno Espirito Santo to consider one man only to fill Harry Kane’s shoes at Tottenham, saying he would fill his shoes perfectly were Spurs to lose their talisman.

The Tottenham hero informed the club of his intention to leave after another campaign of missing out on silverware. Tottenham also missed out on Champions League football for a second successive season, after finishing in a hugely-disappointing seventh.

Manchester City have reportedly had a £100million bid turned down by Daniel Levy. Meanwhile, reports last week that Levy had buckled and was ready to accept £160m proved wide of the mark.

City are expected to continue their pursuit, as they eye a replacement for record scorer Sergio Aguero.

Totteham chairman Levy, however, continues to refuse to sell Kane. Indeed, a report over the weekend claimed the England captain’s conduct has angered Levy, who continues to dig his claws in.

Regardless of where his future lies, Merson is adamant Tottenham should plan for life without him.

Furthermore, he has picked out Wolves’ Raul Jimenez as the perfect contender to replace him.

Merson has told Sportskeeda that he is “shocked” that none of the big six have made a move for Jimenez yet:

“I have been following Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for quite some time now. I’m shocked that the big six have not made a note of his abilities. Jimenez has propelled Wolves to a mid-table finish and his side has struggled in his absence this year.

“Raul Jimenez is crucial to Wolves’ fortunes and their former manager Nuno Espirito Santo effectively lost his job because of the strikér’s absence. Santo’s Wolves side suffered devastating defeats to the likes of Burnley last season. They nearly lost their place in the Premier League.

“With Nuno Espirito Santo now in North London, Spurs may well have an alternative to Harry Kane this season. With the England captain possibly on his way out, Santo will need to sign a replacement and Raul Jimenez suits the role to perfection.

“The centre-forward could also bring the best out of Heung-Min Son. He’d make him look like one of the best in the Premier League. Son’s new four-year contract at the club could either indicate Harry Kane’s decision to stay or could prepare Tottenham for a future with an alternative striker.”

Bigger clubs should target Jimenez

Merson has also been offering his thoughts as to why Jimenez has never been signed by a bigger club.

“Raul Jimenez’s involvement with the Mexico national team could deny him a move to a big club, however. The travel and time difference could complicate matters pertaining to his Premier League ambitions.

“I cannot possibly think of another reason why he’s not been signed by a bigger club. Raul Jimenez is one of the best strikers on offer at the moment and is the most underrated player in the Premier League.”

Since joining Wolves, the Mexican has netted 31 goals from just 66 appearances. He has been out of Premier League action since last November. That’s after he sustained a horrific fractured skull after a collision with then-Arsenal man David Luiz.

Jimenez did, however, return to action for Wolves at the weekend in a friendly against Crewe.

