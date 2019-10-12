Merson questions Emery plans to sell Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery should bring Mesut Ozil back into his Arsenal side and help the club cash in on Tottenham’s and Man Utd struggles, according to Paul Merson.

Ozil has only played two matches this season under Emery with his only Premier League appearance of the campaign coming last month during the 2-2 draw at Watford.

As such, it looks increasingly likely the German will be allowed to move on in January with Fenerbahce understood to be have opened talks over a loan deal.

But Merson feels Ozil should be given another chance to prove himself, telling the Daily Star: “Mesut Ozil should be starting Arsenal’s next few games so they can take advantage of how badly Tottenham and Manchester United are struggling.

“Arsenal have to make hay while the sun shines and their rivals are struggling, so they have got to put some points together in these games and go on a run.

“It’s a big few weeks for them – and that’s why I would play Ozil. I personally think he’s their best player. In terms of ability and talent he’s the best player at the club.

“He’s a luxury player, and the manager has obviously decided he can’t carry a player like that in a team that’s already one of the worst around without the ball. Unai Emery should bring him in from the cold. But he won’t.

“If he plays Ozil and they win, he has to keep playing him, and the manager doesn’t want that. The manager wants him out.

“And if that’s the plan then they are going to have to swallow a pill and get rid of him in January come what may. Emery has been getting good performances out of Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

“But I thought Ozil was Arsenal’s best player against Watford and he hasn’t played since. That shocked me to be honest.”

Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, claims he was misunderstood over claims he wants to make a permanent move to Arsenal next summer.