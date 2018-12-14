Merson says Arsenal new boy has transformed the club

Paul Merson has claimed Lucas Torreira has transformed Arsenal in his short time at The Emirates.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international moved to Arsenal for £27million from Sampdoria in the summer – one of five signings made to improve the fortunes of the Gunners, who have missed out on the top four for the last two seasons.

Unai Emery eased Torreira into English football, using him as a substitute in the first five games of the campaign, but he’s firmly in the groove now for Arsenal and started every Premier League since, scoring twice.

And former Arsenal forward Merson believes the midfielder is the player the Gunners have been crying out for over the last few years.

Merson told Sky Sports: “They’ve been crying out for someone like him since Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira. He gets around people, closes players down, gets everybody fighting. He’s not a natural passer, but he sets the tempo.

“I’ve said all along, for years and years; Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world with the ball. But for the last four or five years they’ve been one of the worst in the world without the ball. He has changed that. When Torreira gets around people, it’s a domino effect, and everybody else rallies and gets around the opposition players. And his attitude is great; he leaves nothing on the pitch and gets stuck in. He gets people going. He’s done absolutely outstandingly well and came up with two massive goals in the last couple weeks.”