Mertens delivers major snub to €30m Arsenal transfer talk

Dries Mertens has opened up on reports he could leave Napoli in January – and it appears to spell disappointment for suitors Arsenal and Juventus.

The Belgium playmaker has been in scintillating form for Napoli this season, but reports emerged last week that the player has a exit clause of just €30m euros should an overseas club come in for him.

That in turn led to claims this week that Arsenal were preparing to match that buy-out clause as the club’s hopes of retaining both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez fade.

However, speaking to Premium Sport, the player insists he has no desire to leave the Neapolitans for London.

“I love this city and I love these people,” he said. “There so many things I love about Naples: the sea, the coffee, everything. It’s nice to go around the city and have amazing things to eat, if you know the right places is an amazing city, that’s how you must live it.”

The interview then questioned whether he’s consider a move to Serie A champions Juventus, who have also been linked with his signature.

Dries Mertens… What have you just done?! 😱😱😱 Stunning goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Lt2Iy7POOr — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2017

“Juventus? I play for Napoli so I only think of Napoli,” he said. “We have to look at how we play and don’t talk to much, work must to the talking.”

When questioned about life under manager Maurizio Sarri, he concluded: “He is a great manager, he is doing great things. He only wants the players that can improve his style of play I can only have thankful words for him.”