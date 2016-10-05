Mertesacker admits time at Arsenal may be coming to an end

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker admits he could listen to transfer offers in January after providing a positive update on his recovery from a knee injury.

The long-serving German will be out of contract at the end of the season and with new signing Shkodran Mustafi quickly settling into life at the Emirates, Mertesacker may have to consider his options in January.

The 32-year-old, who has made 208 appearances for Arsenal since his move from Werder Bremen in 2011, was handed the Gunners captaincy in the summer by Arsene Wenger and it’s his manager’s faith that could give him hope of a new deal.

However, the towering centre-back picked up an injury in pre-season against Lens and hasn’t made an appearance yet this campaign, with Laurent Koscielny forming a rock-solid partnership with Mustafi in the heart of the defence.

Speaking about his future, Mertsacker told German publication Kicker: “I know that I need to allow myself time. The more time I allow my knee, the longer I’ll be able to play football.

“I can increase the workload already and I am no longer in pain.

“I believe that I can reach a level again on which I am important for the team. I have the feeling that this is not the end.

“I look at the perspectives for me and my family, and I think that I’ll intensify those thoughts from January on.

“That’s also the time when you can listen to other things [offers] when your contract is expiring.”