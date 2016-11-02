Mertesacker clears up Arsenal future amid exit speculation

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has no interest in leaving the Gunners, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The German has seen his first team place taken by the new central-defensive parnership of Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

Mertesacker has been undergoing rehabilition in Donaustauf, Germany, after suffering a knee injury in the summer.

However, none of the aforementioned have made the veteran defender reconsider his future with the Gunners, having been there since 2011.

“An extension at Arsenal is an absolute priority for me,” Mertesacker told Spox.

“But there are no agreements on a schedule for this at the moment. Arsenal is a top priority for me.”

The 32-year-old has recently been linked with returns to the Bundesliga, namely with two of his former clubs in Hannover and Werder Bremen.

Returning to old pastures?

German publication Bild asked Hannover director Martin Bader whether a move would be possible following the German defender’s quotes, and he seemed cautiously optimistic about bringing him back to the club where his career first started.

“Everybody knows what Hannover mean to Per. Maybe we can make him enthusiastic about a return,” Bader told Bild.

“But re-signing Mertesacker is not our main priority at the moment. We are playing in the 2. Bundesliga right now and he is Arsenal’s captain.

“A lot of things will have to happen in order to make a return a realistic option. First of all, Hannover will have to return to the Bundesliga.

“A transfer is still far away now and it seems like a crazy thing to even discuss it. But anything can happen in football.”