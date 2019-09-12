Mertesacker explains why Ozil p***** him off for weeks at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil’s languid style and laid-back attitude used to frustrate Per Mertesacker for days and sometimes weeks, the former Arsenal defender has revealed.

The pair have known each for years, having roomed together at Werder Bremen and with the Germany national side, before hooking up again at Arsenal.

However, beanpole defender Mertesacker has revealed that Ozil – often criticised for his approach and apparent laziness – would infuriate him with his approach and says he ‘completely understands’ why the No 10 divides opinion among Arsenal supporters.

However, Mertesacker is also well aware of Ozil’s qualities and speaking at the launch of his book ‘The Big Friendly German’, he said: “First of all he loves playing football. It doesn’t come across so often.

“He is a genius in terms of what he can produce with the ball, you can see that in every training session.

“Once he gets the ball, he’s rested. He thinks he is playing in the park. He can deliver the ball that no one else can deliver. He has got that magical sense.

“But he is not the kind of guy who approaches people and says, “You need to do this, that and that”.

“He’s a different character and sometimes I struggled with that.

“When I approached him and said “this is not what we do here”, I thought that sticks with us longer. For him it’s: “No, that’s OK, I accept that we move forward”. I was really p*****, for days and weeks.

“But he relaxes in those moments and he is fine with it. He delivers magic moments for us and also moments where you thought he can go to another level.”

