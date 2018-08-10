Messi announced as Iniesta’s heir to the Barcelona captaincy

Lionel Messi has been appointed Barcelona captain ahead of the forthcoming campaign following the departure of Andres Iniesta to Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta, who ended his 22-year association with the Catalan giants in May to link up with the Japanese club, had taken the role three years ago from fellow midfielder Xavi.

But the mantle has now been passed to Messi, already the club’s record goalscorer and the former deputy to Iniesta.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets will take on the vice-captaincy while defensive duo Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto have been named the third and fourth captains respectively.