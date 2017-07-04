Messi wants Barcelona to ditch quartet, claims report

Lionel Messi has reportedly demanded that Barcelona sell four players this summer, one of which is a major Arsenal target.

The Argentinian superstar is furious that Barca were pipped to the La Liga title by bitter rivals Real Madrid last season, while they were humbled by Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

To that end, Messi has told Barcelona to ditch Arda Turan, Munir, Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes as he feels they are not good enough to play for the club, according to the report in Don Balon.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for former Turkey international Turan, who is available for around £26million, and they may now renew their interest in the 30-year-old given the latest developments.

Turan had hoped to stay at the Nou Camp but according to the Hurriyet newspaper, Barcelona have an offer on the table from the Gunners, while Inter Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in the former Atletico Madrid star.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has already given Turan, who still has three years remaining on his current contract, the green light to leave and with Messi now stepping in an exit seems almost inevitable.