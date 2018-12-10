Ernesto Valverde has confirmed former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez will not play for Barcelona in their final Champions League Group B game with Tottenham.

Barca are already through to the knockout stages as group winners and will not risk Suarez following a recent knee injury.

Valverde was not so open over whether Lionel Messi will play against Spurs, who have to match Inter Milan’s result against PSV to join the Spanish club in the last 16.

Inter will have one eye on Barca’s selection and whether Messi, who scored twice at Wembley in the return fixture, makes the teamsheet, but Valverde said the Serie A side can have no complaints if the maestro is dropped.

“There are sure to be rotations tomorrow, we just had a big game on Saturday,” Valverde told his pre-match press conference. “Every game is an opportunity to show what you’re capable of doing.

“It does not escape me that a player can be given respite because we played an important game (at the weekend).

“I know that Tottenham reserved players like (Harry) Kane, we could not do it. And there are players with discomfort and it does not fit into my plans, of course I play two games in three days.

“Luis will not play. In 24 hours I will answer you categorically (about Messi).

“And Inter has nothing to fear. If they had drawn or won, they would have no problem. We have to look after ourselves.”

