Messi drops hint he is ready to call time on Argentina career

Lionel Messi: Last year's winner misses out on final three

Lionel Messi has suggested he may retire from international football with Argentina after this summer’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old is about to embark on his fourth World Cup finals when he heads to Russia 2018, but is yet to taste glory on the biggest stage of them all having been a part of a side which lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Messi has since lost two subsequent Copa America showpieces and the player, speaking to La Cornisa in his native country, says this could be their last shot at glory.

“It’s true that we believe this squad will be playing at our last major tournament together,” Messi said.

“We have reached three finals but have not won any and obviously the future depends on the results and the feeling of the squad, but it’s what we sense.

“There have been many things said about us and many questions asked, and if we do not win this summer then more players will be asked to leave.

“It is nice to see people wishing me and the team a great World Cup, and so many want to see me win the trophy.”

Messi has been capped 123 times by Argentina since debuting in 2005, scoring 61 goals in the process.

Planet Sport interview: Federer conqueror Del Potro on how he nearly quit tennis in 2015 (Tennis365).