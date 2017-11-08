Messi gives Barcelona three alternatives to Coutinho

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly identified three alternatives should the club fail to land Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has been repeatedly linked with a switch to the Nou Camp since the summer, with the Liverpool star reportedly keen on a move.

Despite failing to land him on deadline day, Barcelona are still keen on a move for the Brazilian and could move again in January.

However, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Messi has proposed that Barcelona splash the cash on one of three players instead.

The report claims that the Argentine would love for the Catalan side to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar, who was linked with a switch to Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer.

Diario Gol also state that Messi would love Barca to land Lyon star Nabil Fekir, who caused controversy at the weekend with his celebration in the club’s derby win over Saint-Etienne.

The third name on Messi’s list is apparently Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, a player linked with a move to Roma and Arsenal in the previous transfer window.

All three players are deemed to be versatile by Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer, and he believes the trio would all benefit the Catalan giants.