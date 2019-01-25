Messi joins calls for search to continue for Cardiff striker Sala

Lionel Messi has joined calls for the search of the missing plane carrying Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala to be resumed.

Guernsey Police called off the search for Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on Thursday afternoon, but the player’s former club Nantes led calls from across football for it to be resumed.

Barcelona star Messi, writing on his Instagram story, said: “As long as there are still possibilities, a hint of hope, we ask you please continue to look for Emiliano.

“I send all my strength and support to his family and friends. #PrayforSala.”

Messi’s message was accompanied by a photo of his fellow Argentinian.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo says the Premier League club also want Guernsey Police to resume the search for the missing plane and its occupants.

“We still hope that the search mission can continue and we could locate Emiliano,” Choo told reporters as he and other club staff laid flowers where tributes to Sala have been placed outside the Cardiff City Stadium.

“After the news yesterday that the search had been called off, I think it’s right for the staff and all of us to lay some flowers and do some prayers for his safe return.”

Sala’s sister Romina also visited the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday to see the growing number of tributes paid to her brother by supporters.

Choo said the club are paying for members of the Sala family to visit the Channel Islands, near to where the plane disappeared on Monday night.

“She wishes to know all the facts, the whereabouts of the location of the plane,” Choo said.

“We are trying to faciliate that, we have had people from the AIB (Air Accident Investigation Branch) here this morning to provide her with as much information as possible.

“But a missing plane, it could take six months up to a year to get that information.”

Cardiff’s next game is away to Arsenal on Tuesday and Choo said the players will wear yellow daffodils on their shirts in respect of Sala.

“It’s a flower of Wales and it’s yellow (the colours of FC Nantes),” Choo said.

“It has significance to Nantes and we feel for FC Nantes, the fans and players as well.

“They definitely know Emiliano more than we do. I think it’s tougher for them and we do send our prayers.”