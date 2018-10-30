Barcelona consider offering £100m Liverpool target to seal Neymar return

Lionel Messi is reportedly leading the campaign to get Barcelona to re-sign Neymar, with a stunning swap deal touted.

Neymar reportedly completed a shock €222million move to the French capital in order to get out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and thrust himself into Ballon d’Or contention.

However the former Santos star – rated at around €300m – is apparently regretting that move due to the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, with a return to Barca being touted as a possible option.

And according to a report from the Independent, Messi is playing a big part in the movement to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

However, the Catalan giants would not be able to pay the huge fee that PSG would demand for Neymar, and would therefore consider a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele.

The spurious Don Balon recently claimed that Dembele could leave in January if an acceptable offer for him is tabled after a poor start to life as a Barca player.

The report suggested the forward has alienated team-mates with his behaviour by turning up late for training and lacking respect for his team-mates.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with a £100m move for the former Dortmund star, who has a €400m release clause.

