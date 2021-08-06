Messi left in ‘complete shock’ after Barcelona slam door in his face

Lionel Messi is said to have been left ‘in shock’ after Barcelona closed the door on an expected return to the club this summer.

The Catalan giants and Messi had a deal agreed for around three weeks, but Barca president Joan Laporta told the player’s father that a new contract for the club legend would not be possible. Indeed, Laporta stated that he could not do what he needed to register Messi with La Liga in time.

The whole saga has left Messi stunned, with the Argentina star expecting to return from his holiday to sign his new deal.

That’s according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, who told the BBC World Service: “He is in shock.

“He did not expect this. Yes, a year ago wanted to leave but couldn’t. Today, he did not want to leave but he has to. And they were not prepared for this.

“He came back from his holidays yesterday, he came back to Barcelona with the idea of preparing to continue his relationship with Barcelona, including the fact that next season he would get €20 million, meaning he was not going to be the best paid player at Barcelona.

“Fine – it was all agreed three weeks ago between club and player.

Barca no longer mortgaging their future

“But Barcelona have decided they did not want to mortgage their future any longer, and now they free that money and perhaps they will be able to register the other players that they have signed on a free.

“But that is not guaranteed yet. They will still have to get rid of some other players to register them.”

Laporta is expected to explain the situation in a press conference on Friday 10am UK time.

Meanwhile, the race now appears to be on to sign arguably the greatest player of all time.

PSG and Manchester City appear to be at the head of the queue. However, any big club trying to land Messi is seemingly in danger of falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

