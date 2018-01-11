Messi fumes as Barca look to replace star with Danish hitman

Lionel Messi is reported to be fuming as Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu plans to replace Luis Suarez with Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg.

The Catalan giants have already been splashing the cash this month, after the £142million arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, and it would appear that the Brazilian will not be the only arrival at the Nou Camp in January.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Bartomeu is looking to further shake-up the Barca squad and that the Danish frontman is being lined-up as Suarez’s long-term replacement.

The report goes on to state that Bartomeu thinks Suarez’s best days are behind him and that the 31-year-old could soon be moved on.

To that end, Bartomeu has discussed the potential arrival of Dolberg with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde, with the 20-year-old having scored 31 goals in 73 appearances since joining the Dutch giants from Silkebord in 2015.

It would appear, however, that Messi is not best pleased at the prospect of Suarez’s potential exit.

The report claims that the Argentine is fighting the corner of his fellow South American, claiming that the former Liverpool star still has plenty to offer – a fact backed up by the striker scoring six times in his last five La Liga outings.

Suarez is currently under contract until 2021, having joined Barca from the Reds in 2014.