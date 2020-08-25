Lionel Messi has reportedly dropped a massive bombshell by informing Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.

It is understood Messi sent a fax to the LaLiga giants on Tuesday asking to have his contract terminated.

Messi came through the ranks at the Nou Camp having joined the famed La Masia academy. He has won 33 major trophies and a record six Ballon d’Or titles.

Reports claim the Argentina international, 33, had a clause in his contract which, if activated, would allow him to walk away from the club for free.

While the suggestion is this clause expired in May, there are claims that Messi and his team believe it should be extended to cover the prolonged season – which ran until August following the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona will respond to Messi’s request. The club are trying to rebuild following the appointment of Ronald Koeman as head coach.

Messi was part of the Barcelona side that was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, and speaking recently Koeman said he was looking forward to working with the forward.

“It is a pleasure to have a player like Messi in the team. His qualities will help the team to develop.” he told Barcelona’s official website.

Manchester clubs on Messi alert

However, it would appear that he might not get the opportunity, if Messi gets his wish.

Both Manchester clubs were linked with a move for the Barca legend in various reports on Tuesday.

City are reportedly working out the finances of a mammoth move, while Spanish press claimed that United were also hastily putting together a package for the player.

