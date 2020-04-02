Lionel Messi has labelled his Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele as ‘frightening’, as Liverpool and Arsenal continue to be linked with the winger.

According to AS, the Gunners remain a viable option for the 22-year-old forward, although Sport claims that Jurgen Klopp’s men are prepared to pay €90million (£79.5m) for the France international this summer.

The pacy attacker the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to be a massive hit at Camp Nou.

However, the forward has endured injury issues that have seen him fail to establish himself as a regular starter with at Barca.

Indeed, Dembele has made just five appearances in LaLiga this season, along with playing four times in the Champions League.

But despite his lack of game time, it would appear that club legend Messi is still a big fan.

The Argentine named him among the 15 young players on the rise, as quoted in GiveMeSport, in which he said: “His pace is frightening in training.”

