Messi makes mind up as Inter ready big offer; City pre-contract mooted

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is adamant that he does not want to renew his contract with the club, it has been claimed.

The Argentina superstar could, remarkably, leave the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

It would appear that Inter Milan are now the frontrunners for his signature, despite reports Manchester City are looking to secure a pre-contract agreement for the 33-year-old.

Messi has cut a frustrated figure over the past year, having dazzled at the Nou Camp over the past 16 years.

The prolific forward was unhappy that Ernesto Valverde was sacked last season, believing the Spaniard deserved more time at the helm.

A report in the Daily Express also claimed that he was fuming over Quique Setien’s appointment. That partnership came to an end after Barca’s 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Messi wanted to leave over the summer and thought he could depart for free but, ultimately, that did not happen.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda now claims that the Barca veteran has no intention of staying in Catalonia. He added that Messi has a ‘powerful’ offer from Inter on the table.

“The renewal of Messi is complicated,” he told OkDiario.

“At the moment he does not want to renew and has a very powerful offer from Inter Milan.

“He must have Inter and half the world. In Italy they have a kind of Beckham Law and Italian football is being reborn.”

Pep Guardiola is also keen on renewing his relationship with Messi, with reports in Tuesday’s papers suggesting that City will try agree a pre-contract with the attacker in January.

Barca make miserly offer for City star

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a final bid of just of £7million for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

The Catalan giants were linked with the young centre-back throughout the summer. However, they failed to seal a deal as City held out for a higher offer.

But with Garcia now entering the final year of his contract, Barca are ready to chance their arm for a player who could walk away for nothing next summer.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror claims that Nou Camp chiefs are confident of striking a bargain £7m deal.

Garcia has played a major role for Pep Guardiola so far this season. But regular first-team opportunities for the teenager are limited when Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are both available. Read more…