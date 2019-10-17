Messi reveals why he found Van Dijk hard to handle in CL semis

Lionel Messi has explained why he found it so tough to play against Virgil van Dijk during Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final matches against Liverpool last season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were seemingly given an impossible mountain to climb after losing 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final, but an incredible 4-0 win in the return fixture at Anfield secured their place in the final.

Messi scored twice at the Nou Camp but failed to make an impact in the second leg as Van Dijk and Liverpool’s defence stood firm against the famed Barca’s attack, with the Reds going on to beat Tottenham in the final in Madrid.

And Messi admits Van Dijk has many attributes which make him one of the best defenders in the world.

“He is a defender that knows how to judge the timing and wait for the right moment to get in or hold on,” Messi told Marca.

“He is very fast and big, but he has a lot of agility for his height. He is fast because of its great stride and is impressive, both in defense and attack because he scores many goals.”

Read more: Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Adam Lallana in 2020 with the star seeing his first-team chances restricted at Anfield, according to a report.