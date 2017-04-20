Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez & Ramos feature on new Twitter emojis

Twitter has launched a set of emojis ahead of El Clasico as LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head at the Bernabeu.

Second-placed Barca take on league leaders Real on Sunday knowing a win could take them top of the table, and Twitter has released a set of temporary Clasico-themed emojis for fans to use online to mark the occasion.

The names of three players on either side will generate an emoji of their face when used alongside a hashtag on Twitter, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique picked for Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos are the chosen men for Real.

Club crests can be generated by using ‘#HalaMadrid’ and ‘#ForcaBarcelona’ in a tweet, while ‘#ElClasico’ produces a half-and-half kit for fans wishing to engage in discussion around the eagerly anticipated match.

Real are currently three points clear at the top of the table and progressed to the last four of the Champions League with a win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday and currently have a game in hand on Barcelona, who have won just once in their last four games in all competitions.