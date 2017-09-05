Messi ‘sort of’ signs new deal to extend Barcelona stay

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reassured Barcelona’s supporters that Lionel Messi’s new contract has been signed, albeit by the player’s father.

The Catalan giants reached an agreement with their star man to extend his Nou Camp stay until 2021 back in July, but the 30-year-old had not actually signed – prompting fears that he could leave when his existing deal expires.

However, in an interview with newspaper Diario Sport, published on Tuesday, Bartomeu said Messi’s father Jorge had signed the contract and the only outstanding matter was to take a photo of Messi actually doing it himself.

“It’s all agreed and signed. There are three contracts,” said Bartomeu.

“One with the Messi Foundation, which is signed by its president and the player’s brother, an image rights contract with Messi signed by his father, who is the administrator of his company, and his employment contract, which his father signed – he has the power to do so.

“(What remains is) that Leo arrives and we have the official photograph and the protocol of the signature. The contract is signed and it’s valid from the month of June, June 30, the same day he got married.”