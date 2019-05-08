Messi squares up to Barcelona fans at Liverpool airport after CL collapse

Lionel Messi was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Barcelona fans as they left Liverpool following last night’s shock defeat.

For only the fourth time in the competition’s history a team was eliminated from a knockout tie having won the first leg by three or more goals, the last occasion being Barca against Roma in last season’s quarter-final.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via the Daily Express), Messi squared up to angry Barcelona fans at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport after becoming angry at criticism directed his way.

The report suggests that Messi arrived late to the airport following a random UEFA anti-doping test, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner having to be restrained by security.

Trailing by three goals from the first leg no-one gave the Reds much hope but two goals apiece from Divock Origi and game-changing half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum saw them progress 4-3 on aggregate.

In a truly remarkable – and intense – game not only did Liverpool erase that disadvantage inside 56 minutes, they went on to score a winner and, remarkably, kept Messi quiet.

