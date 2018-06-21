Revealed: How Messi, Suarez pact blocked Griezmann transfer

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reportedly set up a pact to prevent Antoine Griezmann from joining Barcelona this summer.

The France forward was heavily linked with a switch to the Catalan giants, with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde said to be very keen to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

However, after months of speculation over his future, Griezmann decided to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

But Don Balon claims that both Messi and Suarez conspired to prevent the 27-year-old heading to the Nou Camp.

Initially, it was thought that Messi had urged the club’s board to sign the player, but it would now appear that he was against it from the get go and along with Suarez reportedly told club officials not to do the deal.

Griezmann scored 29 goals and added 15 assists for Atletico last season and will be joined at the club next term by Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who had been strongly linked with a switch to Liverpool and Arsenal before heading to Spain instead.