Messi threatens to leave Barcelona unless £200m Prem star is signed

Lionel Messi has reportedly indicated that he might leave Barcelona if they fail to sign Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe.

According to a report from Don Balon, Messi is growing tired of not having a centre-forward who will score guaranteed goals following the drop in form of Luis Suarez.

During Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Valladolid, Kevin-Prince Boateng was tried in that position and failed to impress as the Catalan side limped to victory thanks to Messi’s penalty.

The report claims that the Argentina “has been asking for a substitute for Suarez for months that offers real guarantees”. F

The club have reportedly drawn up a shortlist as a result, which contains the likes of Timo Werner, Hirving Lozano, Maxi Gomez and Luka Jovic.

However, Messi “does not feel that these are forwards that have reached the level that is needed to be a scorer at the club,” the report claims.

Consequently, Messi has asked Barcelona to go out and secure the signing of either Kane or Mbappe, and in case they do not comply with that request, he has shown an intention to leave the club.

Messi’s time in Barcelona is described as ‘limited’ and his departure is apparently ‘getting closer’ unless club president Josep Maria Bartomeu reacts.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde – who recently penned a new deal at the club – commented on whether Kane is good enough to play at the Nou Camp in December.

“He’s a great player, world class,” Valverde said. “An extraordinary striker who associates well, has an aerial game, is decisive in the area.

“I do not like to talk about players who are on other teams. We keep the maximum discretion but that does not stop us feeling a great respect for Kane and admire him.”

Kane has also been linked with a £200million move to Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!