Lionel Messi is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with Inter Miami, ending speculation that the all-time great may head back to Europe.

Miami snapped up the legendary Argentine in the summer of 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and his quality has instantly told since making the switch.

Messi led the Major League Soccer team to their first-ever trophy with a Leagues Cup success later that year and transformed them from no-hopers into title challengers.

The 37-year-old was set to be out of contract at the end of 2025 but new reports suggest he will extend his stay with the Herons.

According to The Athletic, talks over a contract extension are at an ‘advanced stage’ and the veteran is expected to sign, although the final details are still being fleshed out.

This seemingly puts an end to the rumours that Messi could potentially return to Barcelona before he retires. While it would likely be a popular move, it seems the ex-PSG man will lead Miami into their new home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.

This is also a huge boost for MLS as a whole, as the league has experienced skyrocketing popularity levels since Messi’s arrival.

‘Stars are aligning’ for Messi at Miami

According to Miami managing owner, Jorge Mas, the Messi talks have been progressing nicely.

Earlier this week, he told FDP Radio: “The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision.

“I expect that within 60-90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been — and everything we’re doing — is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens.”

Messi has been a revelation for Miami since arriving nearly two years ago. He has scored 42 goals in just 48 appearances and bagged 21 assists along the way.

His presence has caused an economic boom for the franchise and MLS and keeping him around for as long as possible is a shrewd move.

While he may not have many years left, it seems he is very content at Miami and may end his career there.

