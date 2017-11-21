Messi urges Barca to sign Chelsea man after Real Madrid development

Lionel Messi has reportedly advised Barcelona to move for Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard amid claims Real Madrid are no longer keen on the Belgian.

The former Lille man has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, but it’s suggested Real Madrid are ready to switch their attention to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian enjoyed a prolific start to life at Anfield.

And Messi hopes Real Madrid’s reported decision to abandon their interest in Hazard will open the door to Barcelona, who still have money to spend from Neymar’s world-record sale to PSG in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Messi has told the club that Chelsea star Hazard would perfectly compliment their strikeforce and would be better suited to playing alongside himself and Luis Suarez than Philippe Coutinho, in a slightly deeper role, would.

Chelsea would be fight tooth and nail to keep Hazard at Stamford Bridge, but the player is reported to be keen to test himself in La Liga after his time in London comes to an end.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page.

The player was questioned about his links to Real Madrid earlier this year, to which he replied: “No, I’m very well (happy) here. I have a contract (at Chelsea) until 2020. Voila, for now, I’m here.”

Hazard, the 2015 Player of the Year, has 77 goals in 263 appearances for Chelsea since signing from Lille in a £32million deal in 2012.