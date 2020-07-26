Shock Messi statement strikes fear into Leeds over new Bielsa deal

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona to snatch Marcelo Bielsa from Leeds to become the new boss at the Nou Camp.

Bielsa is yet agree a new contract with the Championship winners, with his existing deal running out this week.

And Messi wants Barca to go all out to try to tempt the 64-year-old away from Yorkshire to take over from Quique Setien, according to The Sun.

Barcelona are struggling on and off the pitch, with Real Madrid winning the title amid financial troubles in Catalonia.

The LaLiga giants have reportedly put 12 first-team players up for sale as they look to get back on track.

There are also issues between Setien and Messi, with the pair having a strained relationship.

The battle is also on for the club presidency. With current incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu facing criticism for his handling of affairs.

Bartomeu favours making club legend Xavi the new manager. But the former Barca midfielder has his concerns about returning.

Messi wants Bielsa to stop the rot

And Messi believes the ideal solution would be to bring in Bielsa to stop the rot.

As the man idolised by Pep Guardiola for his coaching beliefs, Bielsa’s approach to the game is one Messi feels would work well at Barcelona.

At this stage their has been no contact between Barca and Bielsa’s representatives. But that threat will certainly set alarm bells ringing at Elland Road.

Club bosses have so far been fairly relaxed about delaying new talks to allow Bielsa to enjoy the title celebrations.

However, the prospect of losing a man who has done so much for the club may prompt to act imminently.

Leeds’ hand may also be forced after they recently lost Bielsa’s right-hand man Carlos Corberan to Huddersfield.

The Spaniard was being lined-up as Bielsa’s long-term replacement at Elland Road but took over as Town boss on July 23.