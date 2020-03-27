Agent of Arsenal star fails to rule out highly anticipated transfer destination

The agent of Mesut Ozil has backed the midfielder to stay at Arsenal for the remainder of his contract – but has dropped a hint over his next move.

Ozil’s time at the Emirates Stadium appears to be coming to an end, with the Germany international out of contract at the end of next season.

The 31-year-old has started just 18 of Arsenal’s 28 Premier League games this season, but has seen his fortunes improve slightly since his former teammate Mikel Arteta took charge as manager.

However, his agent, Erkut Sogut, does not expect Ozil to stay beyond the expiration of his contract, with a move to Fenerbahce touted as a possibility given his Turkish roots.

Quizzed over the chances of a move to the Istanbul-based side by Goal, Sogut revealed: “You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he [Ozil] is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”