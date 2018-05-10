Ozil agent launches classless attack on jealous & boring Keown

Martin Keown has been told his criticism of Mesut Ozil is “boring” and that the pundit has “no right” to lay into the Arsenal playmaker.

Ozil’s performances for Arsenal have drawn some stinging criticism from Keown, who claimed the German was “not fit to wear the shirt” after their 1-0 Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid last week.

And Ozil’s attitude to training has led to further claims in the media that some senior Arsenal stars are unimpressed by Ozil’s prima donna approach, amid talk they feel he ‘picks and chooses’ his matches for the Gunners.

However, it is Keown’s relentless criticism of Ozil that has drawn a response from Ozil’s representative, Dr. Erkut Sogut, who has slammed Keown for his perceived bitterness.

“I think that Martin Keown feels that just because he used to play football, it gives him the right to attack the current generation of stars,” Sogut told Goal.

“Perhaps he just wants to remain relevant, or maybe it is due to jealousy. Is he envious about the money and exposure that current footballers have – I don’t know.

“But to sit there and criticise, and criticise, and criticise, time and time again, it’s getting a bit boring, in all honesty.

“He was an Arsenal reserve so left for Everton and Aston Villa because he wasn’t good enough. He returned to Arsenal but was still a reserve – always in the shadow of Adams/Bould/Dixon/Winterburn and then Campbell/Toure/Lauren/Cole.

“His behaviour towards [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford brought shame on Arsenal, he will say it showed his passion when really it was bad sportsmanship. If Mesut, or any other player in this era were to act like that, they would bring great shame upon themselves and their club.

“In the 2004 Invincible season, Arsene Wenger let him play the last minute vs Leicester to qualify for a winner’s medal. Otherwise he would not be an Invincible because he didn’t play enough games. He wasn’t a real part of the team.

“Even Keown’s team-mate Ray Parlour said publicly he would have killed Wenger if he did not let him come on the pitch against Leicester.

“This is again representative of the behaviour against Manchester United – he claims passion, whilst it is really aggression.”

