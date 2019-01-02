Mesut Ozil dashes Manchester United’s transfer plan

Any hope Manchester United had of signing Mesut Ozil this month has been extinguished, according to a report.

Midfielder Ozil has had a difficult time at Arsenal under Unai Emery after finding himself dropped on several occasions.

The 30-year-old penned a £350,000 a week contract less than a year ago, but he has struggled with injury and form this season.

Back problems have kept him sidelined, while he missed the defeat to Liverpool and win over Fulham with a knee problem.

And after signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last January, it’s no surprise that the bookies had United down as favourites to snap up the German, but according to ESPN that will not be happening.

They claim that “sources close to the player” say that he his focused on winning back his first-team place at The Emirates.

Last month TEAMtalk reported that Ozil was thinking of a move to Turkey if he was told to move on in January.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce could both get close to his wage packet and Ozil – who is proud of his Turkish heritage – had a switch to Istanbul in his thoughts.

Emery though has not been convincing when asked about Ozil’s future.

Ozil’s lack of game-time has led to rumours linking him with a January move, although when asked if the former Germany international had future at Arsenal before Chrstmas, Emery replied: “Yes, why not?”

“I am not thinking about this situation,” he said when asked if Ozil could leave.

“He has scored three goals, he give us assists. Some matches we need different things tactically and individually. It’s not only for him.”