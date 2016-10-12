Mesut Ozil eases fears he could miss Arsenal’s Swansea test

Mesut Ozil has allayed concerns that he could miss Arsenal’s Premier League fixture against Swansea at the Emirates on Saturday.

Ozil was substituted during Germany’s 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, prompting a rush of panic from Arsenal supporters on social media that the player has picked up an injury.

However, Ozil took to Twitter after the game to explain that there were no fitness problems, and the substitution was tactical.

‘Thanks for taking care because of my substitution but everything is all right guys,’ Ozil tweeted, and a hundred thousand fans issued a collective sigh of relief.

Ozil was removed at half-time by Joachim Low with Germany 2-0 up. The match finished with the same scoreline, meaning Germany have taken maximum points from their first three matches in a distinctly gentle qualifying group.

The Gunners went into the international break in good form, with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Burnley extending their unbeaten run to nine in all competitions, with five successive victories.

Defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin has been recovering from a knee injury and could be back in contention for Saturday’s home Premier League match with Swansea which is swiftly followed by a Champions League fixture against Ludogorets.

While Wales international Aaron Ramsey is now back in full training following a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since the defeat by Liverpool in the first match of the new campaign, the 25-year-old is not expected to be rushed into a return until fully ready.

While Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott were all away with England, Alex Iwobi scored his first international goal for Nigeria in the 2-1 World Cup qualifier win in Zambia.