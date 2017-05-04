Mesut Ozil explains how Mourinho helped improve his game

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tipped his cap to Jose Mourinho by explaining how the Manchester United boss helped develop his game during their time together at Real Madrid.

Germany star Ozil won one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana under Mourinho at the Bernabeu before both left the club in summer 2013.

And Ozil told Goal how the Portuguese coach aided his development by showing him how to cope with the pressure.

“You can’t compare the expectations at Real with any other club.

“Neither with Arsenal nor the national team. In Madrid you have to win every match.

“If you get a draw, even against Barcelona, you failed.

“Especially as a young player you have to develop accordingly and take on that mentality.

“Jose Mourinho helped me a lot with that.

“He supported me and always wanted the best for me.

“When I look back, there were many nice moments at Real and I made many friends there.”

Ozil’s comments come ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates, and just a month after Ozil spilled the beans on a heated dressing room row between the two during their time at Real Madrid.