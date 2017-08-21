Mesut Ozil is an icing-on-the-cake player – Arsenal legend

Martin Keown thinks Mesut Ozil is an “expensive luxury” that Arsenal can’t afford to have in their team this season.

The German playmaker struggled to get into the match on Saturday as the Gunners lost 1-0 to Stoke City in the Premier League.

And Keown, who won three Premier League titles with Arsenal, thinks Ozil needs to do a lot more when he isn’t in possession of the ball.

“Mesut Ozil is the most frustrating player I’ve seen wear an Arsenal shirt,” Keown said in his Daily Mail column.

“He is an icing-on-the-cake player — someone who is happy to create the chances to win matches but will not scrap and fight for the team.

“Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp gave everything when they played. They were creative geniuses but were not afraid to put their foot in.

“Ozil is an expensive luxury — but if he is not going to work hard out of possession then he must do so when he has the ball. Why isn’t he running at players with menace and asking questions of them? It’s not enough just to be out there — he needs to be controlling games.”

Ozil is one of a group of Arsenal players including Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that are into the final 12 months of their contract.