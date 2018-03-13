Mesut Ozil lifts lid on why he shunned move to sign new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil has revealed why he opted to sign a new deal with Arsenal rather than look to follow Alexis Sanchez out of the exit door.

The Germany star had long been expected to quit the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season, but instead opted to sign a new contract that ties him to the north London club until the summer of 2021.

Ozil could have moved on with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Fenberbahce among the clubs all linked with his signature.

In the end, the player decided to stay on and explaining the factors behind his decision to sign a new deal worth an estimated £350,000 a week, Ozil told Arsenal Player: “It feels really good. I’m really happy to sign here for such a big club like Arsenal.

“I’ve always said to the club that i’m happy here and now I’ve signed, I’m really happy.

“My team-mates and family have always supported me. I have a lot of goals here with the team, I want to reach those and I’m really happy.

“I love the city. Before I signed the contract, I spoke with my family about what the best decision was for me.

“At the end of the day, it was really easy for me to say ‘yes’ to the club.

“I’m here for more years and I hope we will win some titles with the team. I believe in that.”

