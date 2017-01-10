Ozil lifts lid on why his performances have dipped at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil believes his natural game has suffered after explaining his poor performances in Arsenal’s recent defeats at Manchester City and Everton.

The Germany midfielder came under fire for the second-half display against City in mid-December while he failed to challenge Toffees defender Ashley Williams for the winner in a 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park – Arsenal great Paul Merson even called the player a ‘liability‘.

And Ozil thinks that if the team had performed better then he would have been able to play his natural game.

“The expectations for me are raised each year,” Ozil told Kicker.

“If I have one bad game after 10 good ones, there’s immediate criticism.

“We didn’t have much more than 20% of the ball and as a team couldn’t perform, so I couldn’t play my game.”