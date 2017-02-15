Mesut Ozil needs to follow Alexis Sanchez’s example – Keown

Arsenal will only have a chance of beating Bayern Munich if Mesut Ozil copies Alexis Sanchez’s pressing – according to club legend Martin Keown.

Arsene Wenger’s men travel to the Allianz Arena for the first leg of Champions League tie on Wednesday and will be hoping to progress past the last-16 for the first time in seven years.

They have made it out of the group stage in each of their last six seasons but fallen every time at the first knock-out hurdle.

And Keown thinks Ozil’s performance will have a huge bearing on the outcome of the fixture in Germany.

“There is no question about what he (Ozil) can do with the ball but there are doubts over what his role is when Arsenal are out of possession,” Keown told The Sun.

“Sanchez is the leading goal scorer in the Premier League but he presses so well and we’ve seen him do it for his national team.