Mesut Ozil ready to leave Arsenal on a free transfer

Mesut Ozil has not held talks with Arsenal about a new contract since February, according to reports in Germany.

German outlet SportBild (via Daily Star) claim that the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future at the club led Arsenal to pull the plug on talks over a new deal.

Now, Ozil is ready to walk away from the club for free upon the expiration of his contract, the report states.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and despite reports that the Gunners are eager to keep the German international, no talks have taken place for seven months.

Rumours have suggested that a £252,000-a-week (€280,000-a-week) deal for the former Schalke man is on the cards, with an aim to tie him down to a long-term contract.

SportBild claim that Arsenal had planned to enter negotiations to give Ozil a pay rise, but it was around the time that Arsene Wenger was linked with a possible move to become PSG’s new boss.

As a result, Gunners’ chiefs were unable to plan ahead, and opted to break off talks in order to focus on other things.