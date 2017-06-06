Mesut Ozil refuses to close the door on return to ‘favourite club’

Mesut Ozil has admitted he would be open to discussing a return to first club Schalke if the opportunity ever presented itself.

The Arsenal midfielder is currently mulling over the club’s offer of a new £200,000 a week contract as the Germany playmaker enters the final 12 months on his existing deal.

Ozil joined Arsenal in a club record £42.5million switch from Real Madrid four years ago and there has been plenty of speculation over his future in recent months.

However, amid suggestions he could be a target for Bayern Munich, Barcelona or even Manchester United, Ozil admits he can one day see himself playing for his first team, Schalke, again.

When asked if Ozil would consider a move back to Schalke, he told the Funke Media Group: “Right now, I’m not thinking about it. But in football you cannot rule out anything. My family would be very happy about a return.

“Schalke is my absolute favourite club, I’m still a big fan. After all, I grew up with Schalke. In terms of potential, Schalke is the number three for me in Germany after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. They have wonderful fans and a great stadium. It is a pity that they are stuck in mediocrity. This fantastic club deserves more.”

Now 28, Ozil made 30 appearances for Schalke between 2006 and 2008 before moving to Werder Bremen and then Real Madrid.